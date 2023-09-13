Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
13.09.23
11:00 Uhr
51,16 Euro
+0,02
+0,04 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,0051,3011:03
51,0651,1211:03
Dow Jones News
13.09.2023 | 10:52
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ørsted enters its first UK solar project

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted enters its first UK solar project 
13-Sep-2023 / 10:21 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13.9.2023 10:21:29 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted has entered its first solar project in the UK. One Earth Solar Farm is a proposed 740 MW solar farm with 
associated battery storage, that will primarily be located in Nottinghamshire near the border of Lincolnshire and is 
being co-developed with PS Renewables. 
Once operational, the 740 MW solar farm will generate enough clean, renewable electricity to power up to 200,000 homes, 
making it one of the largest solar farms in the country. Subject to local and stakeholder consultation, which will 
begin later this month as part of the process for nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIP), a development 
consent order (DCO) submission is planned for 2025. 
Ørsted is taking a phased ownership in the project with the achievement of key milestones. PS Renewables and Ørsted are 
targeting a commercial operation date for the One Earth Solar Farm before 2030. The renewable electricity produced by 
the solar farm has several potential routes to market including contracts for difference and corporate power purchase 
agreements. 
The project will contribute to Ørsted's global ambition of reaching 17.5 GW of onshore capacity by 2030. Ørsted 
currently has over 5.7 GW of onshore renewables in operation, under construction or consented across the United States 
and Europe. 
 
Solar energy is crucial to diversifying and balancing energy generation, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The UK 
government has set a clear target to increase solar capacity by nearly fivefold to 70 GW by 2035 as part of wider plans 
to power up Britain with cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy sources. 
Kieran White, Senior Vice President of Onshore in Region Europe at Ørsted, said: "With a strong Irish onshore portfolio 
already in place, we are delighted to begin our journey in the UK solar market with PS Renewables, who have been 
successfully delivering large-scale solar projects for more than a decade." 
Duncan Clark, Senior Vice President and Head of UK and Ireland at Ørsted, said: "Ørsted is committed to investing in a 
variety of renewable energy sources to ensure reliability and independence of supply. We welcome the UK government's 
ambition to install 70 GW of solar capacity by 2035 and look forward to working with the government's new Solar 
Taskforce and stakeholders from across the industry to maximise the benefits that solar energy offers to the nation." 
Matt Hazell, Co-owner of PS Renewables, said: "The One Earth Solar Farm stands to make an important contribution to 
the national decarbonisation effort. Our expertise in solar energy and Ørsted's renewables track record make this a 
compelling project." 
The entry in to the One Earth project is the latest stage of Ørsted's investment in onshore renewable energy in the UK 
and Ireland, following the announcement of Ørsted's first solar farm in Ireland at Ballinrea (65 MW) near Carrigaline 
in Cork and the acquisition of the 160 MW Garreenleen project earlier this year, bringing Ireland's solar pipeline to a 
total in excess of 600 MW. Ørsted already operates 420 MW of onshore wind in the UK and Ireland, producing enough green 
electricity to power more than 275,000 homes. 
Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). 
Attachments 
 . Investor News - One Earth Solar.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  271218 
EQS News ID:  1725303 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725303&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2023 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.