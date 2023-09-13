London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - The Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards and Gala Dinner is returning to London on 30 November 2023, the final day of Europe's largest mining event, Resourcing Tomorrow. For two decades, these Awards have spotlighted excellence in the mining industry, recognising those who push boundaries and innovate.

The Awards and Gala Dinner is a memorable evening of celebration with great food, fantastic entertainment, and networking with the industry's best and brightest. We are delighted to welcome Randy Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals, as a special guest speaker. Adding a touch of humor to the evening, we are thrilled to introduce Jo Caulfield, Comedian, Writer, Crime Fighter, who will serve as the EMCEE.

Andrew Thake, Divisional Director, Resourcing Tomorrow, said, "This is a global gathering of key industry players and a must-attend for anyone wanting to rub shoulders with industry talent."

The Judging Panel:

Caroline Donally, Managing Partner, Sprott Streaming

Elaine Dorward-King, Non-Executive Director, Sibanye Stillwater, Kenmare Resources and NovaGold

Elaine Hattingh, Manager: Innovation, Exxaro Resources

Danielle Chigumura, Director Securities Research - EMEA Metals and Mining, Credit Suisse

David Walker, Technical Director, Global Sector Leader - Mining and Metals, SLR Consulting

Mark O'Brien, General Manager - Digital Technology and Innovation, CITIC Pacific Mining

Matthew Geiger, Managing Partner, MJG Capital Management

Remi Piet, Co-Founder and Senior Partner, Embellie Advisory

Roby Stancel, Board Member, Investment Advisor (VC, PE), Partner in Consultancy, Angel Investor, Innovation Architects

The Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards Ceremony will feature 16 awards, all free to enter. You can also nominate yourself/your business, a colleague, a client, or anyone you deem appropriate. For more information, please visit resourcingtomorrow.com/awards.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179832