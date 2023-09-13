

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production for July. Industrial output is expected to fall 0.7 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.5 percent increase in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it was steady against the greenback and the yen, it recovered against the franc. Against the pound, it retreated.



The euro was worth 158.09 against the yen, 0.9585 against the franc, 0.8605 against the pound and 1.0735 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



