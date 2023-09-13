NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. - Bills (UR 24 0301) admitted to trading on September 14, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. 2 Org. no: 410998-2629 3 LEI 254900XZCGX2KU3LR016 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) UR 24 0301 5 ISIN code IS0000035459 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R 7 FISN númer UTGERDARF.RVK/ZERO CPN B 20240301 8 Bonds/bills: 9 Total issued amount 720.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 720.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bill 15 Amortization type, if other N/A --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A --------------------- 18 Issue date September 1, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date March 1, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date March 1, 2024 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A --------------------- 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A --------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A --------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A 33 Coupon frequency N/A 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Yes 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment Yes include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index N/A --------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A --------------------- 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading September 12, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to September 13, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading September 14, 2023 55 Order book ID UR_24_0301 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond