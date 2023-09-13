Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2023 | 11:22
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. - Bills (UR 24 0301) admitted to trading on September 14, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Útgerðarfélag    
                               Reykjavíkur hf.  
2  Org. no:                        410998-2629     
3  LEI                           254900XZCGX2KU3LR016
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     UR 24 0301     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000035459    
6  CFI code                        D-Y-Z-U-X-R     
7  FISN númer                       UTGERDARF.RVK/ZERO 
                               CPN B 20240301   
8  Bonds/bills:                                
9  Total issued amount                   720.000.000     
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               720.000.000     
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bill        
15 Amortization type, if other               N/A         
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       September 1, 2023  
19 First ordinary installment date             March 1, 2024    
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  N/A         
22 Maturity date                      March 1, 2024    
23 Interest rate                      N/A         
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          N/A         
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         N/A         
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                N/A         
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
30 Day count convention, if other             N/A         
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   N/A         
32 First ordinary coupon date               N/A         
33 Coupon frequency                    N/A         
34 Total number of coupon payments             N/A         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            N/A         
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Yes         
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     Yes         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                      N/A         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              N/A         
                              ---------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         N/A         
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                    N/A         
44 Index base date                     N/A         
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           No         
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq CSD     
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      September 12, 2023 
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    September 13, 2023 
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              September 14, 2023 
55 Order book ID                      UR_24_0301     
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.