Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
PR Newswire
13.09.2023 | 11:48
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 13 September 2023

Name of applicant:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

Name of scheme:

General purposes block listing March 2023

Period of return:

From:

13 March 2023

To:

12 September 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

26,800,000 - this is the initial six monthly return since the above named scheme became effective on 13 March 2023

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

N/A

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

834,881

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

25,965,119

Name of contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

Telephone: 01534 700000


