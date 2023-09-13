Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
13.09.2023 | 11:54
Marula Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

As TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BNBS4S95

Issuer Name

MARULA MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

NAIROBI

Country of registered office (if applicable)

KENYA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Sep-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Sep-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.260000

0.000000

11.260000

15,988,750

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.200000

0.000000

12.200000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BNBS4S95

15,988,750

0

11.260000

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

15,988,750

11.260000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

12-Sep-2023

13. Place Of Completion

KENYA


