Board, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning solutions that empower organizations to plan smarter, take actionable insights, and deliver better outcomes, announced findings from The Total Economic Impact study of the Board Intelligent Planning Platform conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Board. According to the study, Board customers achieved a significant 335% ROI with a payback period of under six months. One customer interviewed (a project owner and team manager, management controller group, sports equipment) also reported an estimated time savings of 5,000 hours/month with Board.

Forrester's Total Economic Impact consulting practice develops business value justification analysis to help organizations understand the financial impact of a technology investment. The group interviewed Board customers to assess the benefits, cost savings, and productivity gains using the Intelligent Planning Platform and combined the results to form a single composite organization.

Customer benefits include:

335% Return on Investment

Payback period less than six months

Estimated $57.06M Net Present Value in customer benefits over three years

"The Total Economic Impact of the Board Intelligent Planning Platform by Forrester shows, in our opinion, why every organization needs to capitalize on the benefits of Board Intelligent Planning solutions. According to the Forrester study, corporations that adopt the Board Intelligent Planning Platform are getting 335% ROI-with a payback period of less than 6 months!" said Marco Limena, CEO of Board. "Modernizing your enterprise planning capabilities with Board Intelligent Planning solutions is critically important in today's dynamic business landscape, as this provides a long-lasting competitive advantage leaders can count on."

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter-enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance, and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

