The "Poland: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current framework in place, covering hemp, cannabinoids and cannabis. It looks at all areas from hemp cultivation and processing, to finished products, import export and the country's medical and recreational cannabis regime.

No significant changes are expected to take place in Poland for hemp and CBD products as the government has not stated any intention to amend the current regulatory framework.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts and synthetics

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Minor cannabinoids

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

