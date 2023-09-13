Anzeige
WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066
Frankfurt
13.09.23
09:15 Uhr
0,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAROQ MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6500,68013:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.09.2023 | 08:06
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amaroq Minerals: Approval of Transfer of Icelandic Listing to Nasdaq Main Market

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

("Amaroq" or the "Corporation" or the "Company")

Approval of Transfer of Icelandic Listing to Nasdaq Main Market

TORONTO, ONTARIO - September 13, 2023 - Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North: AMRQ), Icelandic reg. no 600122-9910, an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, is pleased to note that the Nasdaq exchange has approved the Company's application for the transfer of its shares to Nasdaq Iceland's Main market (the "Main Market") from the Iceland First North Growth Market.

The Company's Shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market on September 21, 2023.

A link to the Nasdaq announcement is set out below:

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b5aeb48d6c01969318bb0c0b08e0d988b&lang=en

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)
Ellert Arnarson
Ellert.Arnarson@landsbankinn.is

Fossar Investment Bank (Advisor)
Thordur Hlynsson
Thordur.hlynsson@fossar.is
+354 896 7641

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.


