

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday to trade near 10-month highs, drawing support from upbeat outlooks published by OPEC and the EIA.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.6 percent to $92.59 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $89.38.



The monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed the oil market is going to be a lot tighter than initially thought amid robust demand and lower production.



OPEC now expects a 3.3 million barrels a day deficit over the next 3 months, which is one million more bpd of a deficit than some energy traders were anticipating.



Separately, new projections from the International Energy Agency suggested that global oil demand will peak this decade.



Oil cuts by OPEC+ allies Saudi Arabia and Russia will cause a 'significant' global supply shortfall through the end of the year, raising the risk of further market volatility, the International Energy Agency said.



'From September onwards, the loss of OPEC+ production, led by Saudi Arabia, will drive a significant supply shortfall through the fourth quarter,' the IEA said.



More signs of global supply tightness due to storm-related output disruption in Libya also supported prices and overshadowed data from the American Petroleum Institute showing that U.S. crude inventories rose 1.2 million barrels last week - marking the first such climb in five weeks.



