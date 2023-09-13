Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Company") a global leader in fresh produce, today announced that management will be participating in TD Cowen's Sipping Snacking Summit which is taking place virtually on September 18 19, 2023.

At 11.00 a.m. ET on September 19, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat with TD Cowen analyst Robert Moscow and will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

The live webcast and a replay after the event will be made accessible at the "Events Presentations" section of Dole's investor relations website at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole Plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

