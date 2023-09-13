Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

September 13

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its half-yearly report for the period ended 31 July 2023 has previously been notified to the London Stock Exchange via a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Naomi Rogers

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

13 September 2023