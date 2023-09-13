Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRSP | ISIN: SE0015657788 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FE
Frankfurt
13.09.23
09:15 Uhr
8,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACQ BURE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACQ BURE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2023 | 12:47
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ACQ Bure AB (to be renamed Yubico AB) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (469/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that ACQ Bure AB ("the Company"), company
registration number 559278-6668, after its proposed acquisition of Yubico AB,
company registration number 556720-8755, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth
Market's listing requirements. 


After entering into a conditional agreement to acquire Yubico AB, the
combination of ACQ Bure AB and Yubico AB (the "Business Combination") has
undergone a new listing review process. ACQ Bure AB intends to change trading
venue from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market in conjunction
with the closing of the Business Combination. For further information see
exchange notices (115/23) and (117/23). 

Provided that the Company applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be
September 20, 2023. 

Shares

Short name:               YUBICO         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 86,249,806       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015657788      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             219986         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559278-6668       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------

Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08
52800399.
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.