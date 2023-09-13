Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ACQ Bure AB (to be renamed Yubico AB) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (469/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that ACQ Bure AB ("the Company"), company registration number 559278-6668, after its proposed acquisition of Yubico AB, company registration number 556720-8755, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. After entering into a conditional agreement to acquire Yubico AB, the combination of ACQ Bure AB and Yubico AB (the "Business Combination") has undergone a new listing review process. ACQ Bure AB intends to change trading venue from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market in conjunction with the closing of the Business Combination. For further information see exchange notices (115/23) and (117/23). Provided that the Company applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be September 20, 2023. Shares Short name: YUBICO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 86,249,806 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015657788 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219986 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559278-6668 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08 52800399.