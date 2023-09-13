Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023

GlobeNewswire
13.09.2023 | 12:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 15 September
2023. 



ISIN:          DK0061112034             
--------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin Othania Etisk Formuevækst KL
--------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Investin Othania Allokering Verden  
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIOEFKL               
--------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     INIOAV                
--------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 164717                
--------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
