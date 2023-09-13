Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 15 September 2023. ISIN: DK0061112034 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Othania Etisk Formuevækst KL -------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Investin Othania Allokering Verden -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIOEFKL -------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: INIOAV -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 164717 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66