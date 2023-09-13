Tier-one carrier in North America selects Sonim's premium tier mobile hotspot, targeting consumers and business customers for its 2024 lineup

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), today announced that in a significant stride towards solidifying its industry leadership, a leading North American carrier has committed to launching Sonim's new premium 5G mobile hotspot for customers in 2024. This early indication of market acceptance from the carrier for the new Sonim Connect wireless internet device portfolio aligns with the company's plans to diversify and expand its product line across major North American carriers.

"We're proud to announce the early market acceptance of our new premium 5G mobile hotspot, a key addition to our expanding portfolio strategy," states Chuck Becher, CCO of Sonim Technologies. "The commitment from a tier-one North American carrier to launch our device for all of its customer channels in 2024 is a testament to our relentless drive for innovation and customer-centric focus. This development underscores our commitment to expanding our market presence by redefining connectivity standards."

With the mobile broadband modem market in the U.S. and Canada estimated to grow steadily at a CAGR of nearly 9% over the next decade,1 Sonim is poised to make a significant impact in this growing sector.

The new premium mobile hotspot combines 5G global bands with advanced performance design features such as SRS antenna switching and a powerful rechargeable battery. It also integrates the latest Wi-Fi® 7 technology and Snapdragon® X75 5G Modem-RF System, the world's first 5G Advanced-ready Modem-RF System, as well as robust security features, and Sonim's signature durability and reliability, backed by the Company's 12-point rugged performance standards (RPS) in addition to IP military and industrial-grade ratings, ensuring it can withstand any challenges life presents.

"We're delighted that Sonim leverages our latest connectivity technologies, including the smartest cellular modem we have ever created, Snapdragon X75," said Sunil Patil, vice president product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We designed our latest Modem-RF System with the goal to enable OEMs to create more efficient and future-ready 5G devices like Sonim's 5G mobile hotspots."

1 Future Market Insights (2023, May 8). The United States mobile broadband modem market is projected to be worth US$ 7.6 billion by 2032, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2032. Retrieved from: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mobile-broadband-modem-market

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

