

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK), said on Wednesday that it has signed new contracts with Thales GTS Romania S.R.L. in the lower double-digit million range to implement a new GSM-R system in Romania to boost rail communication.



The GSM-R provides digital, secure, and dependable communications between drivers, signalers, and other railway staff.



The implementation of the project has already started, and the planned duration is three years



Bernd Eder, CEO of Kontron Transportation and EVP Transportation at Kontron Group, said: 'This milestone project will bring lot of benefits to railways and rail passengers in Romania. It shows that GSM-R is still the technology of choice once mission critical networks for railways are deployed these days. While Kontron and the entire industry are starting to look more closely at FRMCS, this is a good demonstration for our comprehensive GSM-R competency.'



Kontron is an IoT solutions provider for high-speed trains.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken