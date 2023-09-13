Anzeige
VEON Ltd.: VEON notifies bondholders of early payment of its 2023 and 2024 notes

Amsterdam, 13 September 2023 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and its subsidiary, VEON Holdings B.V. ("the Company"), today issued two redemption notices for the early payment of the Company's bonds maturing in December 2023 and June 2024.

The Company will redeem in full its senior notes due in December 2023 and June 2024, outstanding as of the redemption date of 27 September 2023.

"The early redemption of these notes fits our broader strategic objective of pushing out our average debt maturity and pro-actively addresses upcoming maturities." said Group CFO Joop Brakenhoff.

The two redemption notices are available on the Company's website: www.veon.com/investors

About VEON
VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer
This release contains "forward-looking statements," as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON's balance sheet and liability management plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information


VEON
Hande Asik
Group Director of Communication
pr@veon.com

Faisal Ghori
Group Director of Investor Relations
ir@veon.com



