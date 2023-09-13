IAMA Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for children affected by brain disorders, today announced that Andrea P. Malizia, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate in the "Advances in Approaches to Neurological Disorder" panel at the Sachs Associates 23rd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum, taking place September 20-21, 2023, in Basel, Switzerland.

Sachs Associates 23rd Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Format: Company Presentation and Panel Discussion

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: Presentation at 1:35 p.m. ET; Panel at 5:10 p.m. ET

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics pushes the boundaries of neuroscience drug discovery to develop new therapeutic opportunities and make a difference in children affected by epilepsy, neurodevelopmental and cognitive disorders. IAMA Therapeutics is developing IAMA-6 for potentially treating drug-resistant epilepsies and rare syndromic forms of autism, in addition to chloride modulators targeting neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by cognitive impairment.

For more information, please visit https://iamatherapeutics.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913604605/en/

Contacts:

Andrea P. Malizia

media@iamatherapeutics.com



Sarah Sutton/Georgia West

Argot Partners

iama@argotpartners.com