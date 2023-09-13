EyCrowd, Inc.: EyCrowd: Authentic Marketing Reinvented, @TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The new app helps businesses turn fans into advocates, creating authentic experiences that drive measurable results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / EyCrowd offers a fresh take on marketing by providing brands with an authentic, cost-effective way to connect directly with their dedicated customers and fans. In an era where genuine customer engagement is a priority, EyCrowd stands out as the innovative answer.









About EyCrowd

More than just an app, EyCrowd is a transformative marketing-as-an-entertainment platform. It acts as a bridge between companies and their loyal fans, turning these fans, dubbed "EyVocates", into active brand promoters. The aim? To enable businesses to make the most of their true fans.

How It Works

Companies can easily create captivating marketing campaign experiences through EyCrowd, whether they're online or in-person. The app then introduces these campaigns to EyVocates, matching them based on various factors like interests and locale. In return for completing tasks, such as sharing on social platforms or attending events, EyVocates receive specific rewards.

Brad Cowdrey, EyCrowd's co-founder, highlights its uniqueness: "EyCrowd promotes real and enjoyable brand interactions, distinguishing itself from standard influencer marketing. We're about fostering genuine relationships between brands and their actual fans, thereby amplifying organic brand advocacy at scale."

Experience EyCrowd for Yourself:

Words can only say so much. Experience our novel approach firsthand by viewing our explainer videos at https://www.EyCrowd.com/news.

Look out for us at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023! We're thrilled to connect with leading figures in venture capital, marketing, and digital agencies, especially those based in California, New York, and further afield.

Key Highlights about EyCrowd:

Team: We're powered by a diverse team, from eager professionals to industry experts and Harvard alumni. Our past successes in venture creations and exits speak volumes. Unique Value Proposition: EyCrowd stands out in the marketing realm. With a focus on realness and value alignment, 82% of thousands of industry professionals view us as a game-changer in the sector. Global Outreach: EyCrowd isn't restricted by borders. Our platform is tailored for a national and global audience, catering to both individuals and brands. User Engagement: Boasting daily user activity and rapid growth, we've gripped users' attention. A whopping 90% of surveyed marketing agencies see our potential, many of whom are currently exploring our offerings.

Since our launch in Summer 2021, we've established our presence in both California and Colorado and have global expansion plans in the pipeline.

Be a Part of Our Journey:

EyCrowd is accessible for free on iOS and Android. Dive in to learn more at https://EyCrowd.com/.

Contact Information

Dr. Ashley Idrees

Senior Program Manager

ashley@eycrowd.com

1.415.344.1301 #802

SOURCE: EyCrowd, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783555/eycrowd-authentic-marketing-reinvented-techcrunch-disrupt-2023