Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has signed a franchisee for PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill, a gourmet bowls, wraps, and pitas fast casual Greek restaurant with the fresh wholesome tastes of Greece in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) of Oakville, Ontario.

"This signing is a milestone for both PIRHO and Happy Belly Food Group as we leverage our previous franchising experience to accelerate the growth of our brands. PIRHO's first signed franchisee through the Happy Belly franchising program will be in Oakville, Ontario. This area of the GTA is the perfect location as it is the target demographic representing the customers of PIRHO," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.



After completing the PIRHO acquisition on May 18th (Q2'2023), in the very next quarter (Q3'2023) Happy Belly's accelerated franchising framework delivered its first PIRHO franchisee. Proving that leveraging our platform and our experienced team delivers results. In the very short period that our team, along side our area developer Scott Grandin, have been working on bringing PIRHO to sites across Ontario and Alberta we have had numerous leads seek out franchising information. Happy Belly anticipates accelerated growth within the PIRHO franchising program throughout the next several quarters.



PIRHO's Oakville location will be PIRHO's first (1st) location of the 80 units committed through our area development program, its fourth (4th) franchisee of the brand, and Happy Belly's fifth (5th) in its portfolio. Happy Belly has signed one franchisee for PIRHO and one franchisee for its Heal Wellness brand in the last few weeks demonstrating the multi-branding success within its franchising strategy. Happy Belly will continue to execute on qualified franchisee leads across all our brands as we scale our portfolio of emerging brands.

As the onboarding of franchisees continue, Happy Belly anticipates many more throughout its QSR portfolio as it continues to accelerate growth within its repeatable model of an asset light franchising framework.





"Our approach has always been to specialize in the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill was an accretive acquisition by Happy Belly Food Group, and it is anticipated that our franchising program will deliver new franchised locations that will continue to drive both the top line and bottom line of the company."

About PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill

We strongly believe that food can bring people together and inspire colorful conversations. PIRHO culture is rooted in old-world Greek traditions with an emphasis on family and community. The wholesome ingredients, the careful preparation, the irresistible aromas, the delicious food and of course the human interaction all make for a warm and inviting atmosphere. During our visits to Greece, this nurturing environment left a deep and lasting impression with us. So much so that it led to the creation of PIRHO True Food Grill. The best of Greece right here in Ottawa! In our fast-paced world, taking the time to connect with friends and family has never been more important. You deserve to enjoy those precious moments and connect with your loved ones, in real life, with True Food. Join us for lunch or dinner at PIRHO Grill and fuel your soul.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

