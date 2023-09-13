Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Unveils a New Digital Presence, Highlighting its Expanding Technology Portfolio and Cutting-Edge Innovations

Biotricitys New Digital Presence Reflects Commitment to Innovation in the Healthcare Space.

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a leading medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today the official launch a new digital presence that illustrates more completely the depth of Biotricity technologies and solutions.

Biotricity has built a suite of solutions that combine connectivity, smart analytics, AI and cutting-edge cloud technologies. The solutions support individuals and patients from diagnostics to disease management depending on the solution utilized:

Bioflux is a superior solution to active heart monitoring. This device continuously analyzes ECG information for heart rhythm abnormalities. When abnormalities are detected, Bioflux transmits that data directly to a call center for review by healthcare professionals who can take action if required. Biotres: The first of its kind, connected cardiac monitor, pushing the world of cardiac recording forward by addressing the issues of rechargeability and connectivity within a compact patch form. Rechargeability lets Biotres record up to 30 days while connectivity provides automated data offloading and remote ECG views, supporting results in 3 days compared to 2 weeks.

The first of its kind, connected cardiac monitor, pushing the world of cardiac recording forward by addressing the issues of rechargeability and connectivity within a compact patch form. Rechargeability lets Biotres record up to 30 days while connectivity provides automated data offloading and remote ECG views, supporting results in 3 days compared to 2 weeks. Biocare: The Biocare Disease Management Solution is comprised of analytics, AI, automation, portal/app and Bioflux and Biotres devices, enabling holistic arrhythmia diagnostics and holistic disease management, supporting clinicians to manage patients efficiently & effectively with direct communication in the office or on the go.

The Biocare Disease Management Solution is comprised of analytics, AI, automation, portal/app and Bioflux and Biotres devices, enabling holistic arrhythmia diagnostics and holistic disease management, supporting clinicians to manage patients efficiently & effectively with direct communication in the office or on the go. Bioheart: TIME Magazine featured Bioheart as one of the best inventions of 2022. The heart monitoring device records users electrical heart activity continuously, enabling holistic lifestyle management for individuals.

TIME Magazine featured Bioheart as one of the best inventions of 2022. The heart monitoring device records users electrical heart activity continuously, enabling holistic lifestyle management for individuals. Biokit: This Personal Remote Monitoring Kit enables patients to collect multiple data points on temperature, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels - creating a more holistic patient view for improved patient management.

With an unwavering dedication to enhancing patient care and improving health outcomes, Biotricity's digital transformation ensures that its online presence aligns seamlessly with the company's pioneering spirit and the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare technology. The company's steadfast commitment to progress has already yielded substantial results, as Biotricity successfully expanded its total addressable market from $1 billion to an impressive $35 billion within the past year. This remarkable opportunity growth stems from a strategic expansion of Biotricity's cutting edge product portfolio, cementing its position as a leading force in healthcare technology.

Biotricity's new website boasts an online store and immerses visitors in an exploration of Biotricity's cutting-edge remote patient monitoring solutions. This transformation ensures effortless access to comprehensive information about the company's technologies, products, services, and the latest breakthroughs in remote healthcare technology. Join Biotricity on this digital journey as they continue to redefine the future of healthcare.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Device Insights: Explore Biotricity's revolutionary monitoring devices with enhanced visuals, informative videos, user reviews, and in-depth descriptions. Gain a deeper understanding of why these devices are the perfect fit for your needs.



Integrated Shopping Experience: Biotricity now offers a convenient integrated online shopping experience, allowing users to purchase devices and evaluate pricing directly through the website. Shopping for cutting-edge healthcare technology has never been easier.

Resources: Access the latest company news, press releases, and technology updates through the revamped Newsroom feature.



Responsive Design: The website's responsive design ensures a smooth browsing experience on a wide range of devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones, making it accessible anytime, anywhere.



Intuitive Navigation: The website offers a user-friendly experience with clearly defined sections for different user types. Finding information about Biotricity and its Monitoring devices is now more efficient and tailored to users' needs.



"Our new website is a reflection of our commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions that improve the lives of patients and streamline the work of healthcare providers," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO. "We believe this enhanced online platform will better serve our clients, partners, and investors by providing a more immersive and informative experience."

Biotricity invites their community of visitors to explore its new digital presence: http://www.biotricity.com

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

