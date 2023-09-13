bGen thermal energy storage system also shortlisted for "Grid-Scale Co-Located or Hybrid Project of the Year" category

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BNRG), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for utility and industrial markets, today announced that its industry-leading bGen TES system has been shortlisted for the 2023 Energy Storage Awards in the Product of the Year and Grid-Scale Co-Located or Hybrid Energy Storage Project of the Year categories.

The Energy Storage Awards aims to reward excellence and hard work in the European industry, recognizing the pioneering spirit and dedication to positive change it represents. Final awards will be announced at a ceremony that will take place on September 28, 2023, in London, UK.

Brenmiller's award-winning bGen and recently launched bGen ZERO are mature, scalable, and cost-effective systems that convert electricity into heat to provide industrial process power and enable 24/7 renewable energy management. The Company's strategic focus is to decarbonize industrial and power generation sectors by scaling low-cost and sustainable TES systems that capture power from renewable resources or the grid and that generate steam, hot water or hot air on demand.

"It's an honor to see our bGen shortlisted for these two awards, including Product of the Year, and for our grid-scale project with Enel, from the Energy Storage Awards. In order for the energy transition to happen seamlessly, renewable energy needs to be affordable and available around the clock, and we believe our thermal energy storage solution is one of the most cost-efficient, durable, and high-performance options available on the market today," stated Avi Brenmiller, CEO and Chairman of Brenmiller Energy.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy delivers scalable thermal energy storage solutions and services that allow customers to cost-effectively decarbonize their operations. Its patented bGen thermal storage technology enables the use of renewable energy resources, as well as waste heat, to heat crushed rocks to very high temperatures. They can then store this heat for minutes, hours, or even days before using it for industrial and power generation processes. With bGen, organizations have a way to use electricity, biomass and waste heat to generate the clean steam, hot water and hot air they need to mold plastic, process food and beverages, produce paper, manufacture chemicals and pharmaceuticals or drive steam turbines without burning fossil fuels. For more information visit the company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

