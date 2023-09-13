Foundever, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, today announced Jag Dhanji has joined the company as Chief People Officer to lead the talent strategy and evolve the Human Resources support that defines and drives Foundever. In this role, Jag will operate as a trusted advisor to the CEO and executive team, facilitate ongoing transformation in the organization, oversee a high-performing people team, continue to enhance the employee experience and drive culture, talent and workforce planning.

"We're delighted to welcome Jag to the Foundever family," said Laurent Uberti, president, CEO founder, Foundever. "Our commitment to our people and the employee experience is at the heart of our purpose and mission. Jag not only has great expertise in this area, but also embodies our core values and she is passionate about nurturing positive, inclusive work environments. We look forward to working with her as she takes the lead in investing in our corporate culture and encouraging continuous learning, wellbeing and professional growth for all of our 170,000 people around the globe."

"I am delighted and honored to be joining the company at such a pivotal time," said Jag. "I'm committed to advancing the company's people promise and look forward to partnering with the leadership team to continue to drive transformation."

Most recently, Jag served as Global People Officer at Ogilvy where she led the company's People and Organization strategy for over four years. Prior to that, she held senior international HR roles at Costa Coffee, Vodafone and Diageo.

