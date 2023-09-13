Cboe Canada is proud to welcome IberAmerican Lithium Corp. ("IberAmerican"), a lithium exploration and mining company, as they make their public markets debut. IberAmerican begins trading on Cboe Canada today, under the symbol IBER.

IberAmerican is a mineral exploration company currently focused on two hard-rock lithium resource properties along the Iberian Pegmatite Belt in Galicia, Spain. As a necessary component of the high-capacity rechargeable batteries used in electronics, electric cars, and energy grid storage, lithium is a critical mineral in the renewable energy market.

"We are very excited to be listing on Cboe Canada, an innovative exchange that aligns seamlessly with our mission to drive clean energy," said Campbell Becher, Chief Executive Officer and a Director at IberAmerican. "The public listing of IberAmerican not only demonstrates our commitment to advancing sustainable solutions, but also reflects the growing importance of electrification in furthering the global energy transition."

IberAmerican is working to capitalize on the increased demand for critical minerals following initiatives launched by the European Union and the Spanish government to promote the adoption of new green technology and a competitive sustainable energy value chain.

"The global transition to a green economy not only requires the development and integration of disruptive new technologies; it requires the participation of companies in supporting industries, like the critical minerals sector," noted Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of Cboe Canada. "IberAmerican is one of those companies, enabling sustainable energy solutions that will help mitigate further damage to the environment. As the exchange of choice for purpose-driven companies within the Innovation Economy, Cboe is proud to support IberAmerican in their capital markets journey with enhanced access to liquidity, investor awareness, quality of trading, and customer-focused support."

Investors can trade shares of IBER through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

Cboe Canada is home to over 250 unique listings including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), and ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers. In Canada, Cboe Canada and its affiliates consistently facilitate over 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed companies, and more than 20% of all volume traded in Canadian ETFs.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada, the new business name of the NEO Exchange, is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven Innovation Economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future. Cboe Canada is an affiliate of MatchNow.

Connect with Cboe Canada: Website |LinkedIn| Twitter |Instagram|Facebook

About IberAmerican

IberAmerican is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its 70% owned Alberta II Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain. IberAmerican's properties are located in a favorable lithium district with world class infrastructure and a supportive and proactive mining jurisdiction.

Connect with IberAmerican: Website

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913966683/en/

Contacts:

Cboe Canada Media:

media@cboe.ca