WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $37.46 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $33.36 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.90 million or $1.79 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $836.73 million from $830.40 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $37.46 Mln. vs. $33.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.68 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $836.73 Mln vs. $830.40 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $800 - $850 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken