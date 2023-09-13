

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) said it anticipates total revenues between $800 million and $850 million for the first quarter.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $848.54 million for the quarter.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on November 7, 2023 to shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported that comparable store restaurant sales increased 6.3%, while comparable store retail sales edged down 0.4%.



