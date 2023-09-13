Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.09.2023 | 14:31
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/09/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/09/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (MSED; ROAI; MSED) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/09/2023 
13-Sep-2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/09/2023

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 22/09/2023. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                            First Trading  Primary 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME  Index      TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the   Market 
                              CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF  Halt on 
                                            (at Open)    TD 
             Amundi MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI 
             Robotics & Robotics & AI 
LU1861132840 Physical  AI ESG   ESG Filtered  0.40% EUR                    22/09 
             Screened  Net Total        ---------------------------      /2023 
             UCITS ETF  Return Index 
             Acc 
             Amundi EURO 
             STOXX 50  EURO STOXX 50             London Stock       22/09 
LU1681047236 Physical  UCITS ETF  Net Return EUR 0.15% EUR MSED LN  GBX Exchange   21/09/2023 /2023 
             DR - EUR 
             (C) 
 
       Absorbed ETFs 
                                                 Last Trading Primary 
ISIN      Replication ETF NAME    Index       TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the  Market 
                                  CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF Halt on 
                                                 (at Close)  TD 
              Lyxor MSCI   MSCI ACWI IMI                           From 19/ 
              Robotics & AI Robotics & AI ESG      ROAI      London         09/2023 
LU1838002480  Synthetic  ESG Filtered  Filtered Net   0.40% USD LN   USD   Stock   21/09/2023  until 
              UCITS ETF -  Total Return                Exchange        being 
              Acc      Index                               absorbed 
              Lyxor Core                                    From 19/ 
              EURO STOXX 50 EURO STOXX 50 Net      MSED      London         09/2023 
LU0908501215  Physical  (DR) UCITS ETF Return EUR    0.07% EUR LN   GBX   Stock   21/09/2023  until 
              Acc                            Exchange        being 
                                                       absorbed

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 21/09/2023 at close.

- Effective 22/09/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 21/09/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   22/09/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1681047236, LU1838002480, LU0908501215 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MSED; ROAI; MSED 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 271267 
EQS News ID:  1725481 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725481&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.