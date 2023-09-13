DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/09/2023

Amundi Asset Management (MSED; ROAI; MSED) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/09/2023 13-Sep-2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 22/09/2023

-- Overview ? Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail ? The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 22/09/2023. ? The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. ? Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. ? Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. ? Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs First Trading Primary ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the Market CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF Halt on (at Open) TD Amundi MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI Robotics & Robotics & AI LU1861132840 Physical AI ESG ESG Filtered 0.40% EUR 22/09 Screened Net Total --------------------------- /2023 UCITS ETF Return Index Acc Amundi EURO STOXX 50 EURO STOXX 50 London Stock 22/09 LU1681047236 Physical UCITS ETF Net Return EUR 0.15% EUR MSED LN GBX Exchange 21/09/2023 /2023 DR - EUR (C) Absorbed ETFs Last Trading Primary ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the Market CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF Halt on (at Close) TD Lyxor MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI From 19/ Robotics & AI Robotics & AI ESG ROAI London 09/2023 LU1838002480 Synthetic ESG Filtered Filtered Net 0.40% USD LN USD Stock 21/09/2023 until UCITS ETF - Total Return Exchange being Acc Index absorbed Lyxor Core From 19/ EURO STOXX 50 EURO STOXX 50 Net MSED London 09/2023 LU0908501215 Physical (DR) UCITS ETF Return EUR 0.07% EUR LN GBX Stock 21/09/2023 until Acc Exchange being absorbed

? Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 21/09/2023 at close.

- Effective 22/09/2023 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

? Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 21/09/2023 Merger Effective Date 22/09/2023

