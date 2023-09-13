ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Introduces Augmented Reality Technology in Global Broadcast with Riot Games

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF), a global leader in gaming entertainment, announces that it has executed the production of a leading gaming competition, the Teamfight Tactics tournament.

Teamfight Tactics is an auto battler game developed by Riot Games, one of the world's largest video game developers. The game's popularity stems from its availability on mobile devices, which is the most frequently used platform for gaming. The success of the tournament and the growing interest in the game also attract sponsors and partners. Samsung was the title sponsor while Kia was the official partner.

The Samsung Galaxy Ultraliga Championships in Teamfight Tactics, gave some of the best players a chance to advance to the Golden Spatula Cup and the EMEA Rising Legends. The finals were held in a state-of-the-art studio with a live audience.

The production executed by ESE also utilized Augmented Reality ("AR") enhancements and cutting-edge production techniques. The resulting production included a video stream which was published on Riot Games' official, global Teamfight Tactics channel on the Twitch.tv and YouTube platforms. A European broadcast was also produced and available on Polsat Games channels including linear TV.

"It is a pleasure to expand our business with Riot Games, which is one of the largest video game developers in the world. Our emphasis on using innovative AR production techniques not only enhances the viewer's experience but also sets a new standard in gaming media. Furthermore, it's a testament to the production quality that matches are being featured on global broadcasts. Our goal is to continue establishing a global footprint, and implementing these new technologies will expedite our plans." said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

ESE Entertainment Announces Board Change

ESE also announces that Rick Brace has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 4, 2023. During his time with ESE, Mr. Brace used his extensive experience with driving company performance to provide guidance and valuable insights into such areas as corporate strategy, organizational structure and growth.

Mr. Brace leaves ESE's Board of Directors to focus on his increasing professional commitments. The Board of Directors and the Company's management team would like to thank Mr. Brace for his valuable contributions to ESE and wish him well with his future endeavours.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. www.esegaming.com

