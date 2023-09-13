Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments Enhancing Operational and Financial Talent to Support Future Growth

Dr. Chuck Dunn, Joins Inspire as Director of Medical Operations;

Kimberly King Joins Inspire as Director of Field Operations;

and Debbe Bastian Joins Inspire as Finance Controller

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US, today announced the addition of three veteran leaders to further strengthen its medical, operational and financial expertise in support of its future growth and development.

In alignment with the Company's growth plan outlined in the Initial Public Offering for Inspire, the Company welcomes: Dr. Chuck Dunn, as Director of Medical Operations; Kimberly King as Director of Field Operations; and Debbe Bastian, Finance Controller.

"I am extremely proud to welcome these new members to our team, each of whom bring deep experience in their requisite areas of multi-unit operations, veterinary medicine and finance," said President and CEO, Kimball Carr, "As Inspire's growth accelerates across the United States the company will continue to build a world-class team made up of proven professionals who provide our hospitals expert guidance and support."

Each of these new additions to the Inspire team will report into established department leadership in Operations, Medicine and Finance.

Dr. Chuck Dunn, Director of Medical Operations is a small animal veterinarian with more than 27 years of clinical practice experience and multi-site leadership. He has a B.S. in Animal Science from the University of Florida and a V.M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to his medical and surgical experience, he has held regional and national medical leadership positions in large-scale, multi-unit veterinary practices and industry-leading veterinary pharmaceutical companies such as Mars Veterinary Health and Zoetis Animal Health.

Kimberly King, Director of Field Operations, comes to Inspire with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare field including 16 years in veterinary medical operations, working with large multi-unit organizations including Mars Veterinary Health. She serves as the operations and business field lead for Inspire and brings the ability to optimize operational efficiency, facilitate effective communication and balance location autonomy and has a demonstrated track record of opening and growing locations in year over year performance.

Debbe Bastian, Finance Controller has served for over 30 years as a licensed CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Financial Analyst for firms in a wide variety of sectors including software, real estate, staffing and manufacturing. She has presided over financial workflows for private and public entities and has experience in M&A work, operational finance and SEC reporting. At Inspire she is responsible for the company's day-to-day financial functions, including accounting, financial reporting, systems implementation and corporate finance. Ms. Bastian holds a BBA in Accounting from West Texas A&M University.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including mixed animal facilities, critical and emergency care, and other specialty services such as equine, in additional locations.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to the anticipated acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

General Inquires

Morgan Wood

Mwood@inspirevet.com

