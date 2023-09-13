Business Warrior Corporation Announces Revenue Surge and Shareholder Conference Call on September 21st, 2023

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for cloud-based lending solutions designed to fuel sustainable business growth, announced an impressive revenue upsurge for the fourth quarter. An informative investor conference call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, September 21st, 2023. Call details are below.

Highlights from the fiscal fourth quarter ending August 31, 2023 include:

A significant 16.5% increase in quarterly revenue (unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter ending May 31, 2023).

A decrease in Percentage Net Loss, illustrating the company's pursuit of profitability.

Stellar performance of Business Warrior's marquee product, PayPlan, boasting a revenue lift of over 40% and tripling its new client acquisitions from the preceding period.

"We initially projected an 8% revenue rise for the quarter, but the results exceeded our expectations. This highlights the tremendous effort and dedication of our teams across product development, marketing, and sales," says Rhett Doolittle, CEO of Business Warrior.

Business Warrior's leap from 3.8% to 16.5% in revenue growth showcases the company's accelerating sales momentum and the ascent of their PayPlan product which is a critical factor for the success of the Company. The fully audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023, will be released in November.

With a strategic focus on streamlining operations and honing efficiency, Business Warrior has consistently reduced expenses, confirming their dedication towards profit generation. The company has broadened its horizon by introducing lending to new sectors, amplifying PayPlan's trajectory. Moreover, since the inauguration of PayPlan in February, the company has made remarkable strides in improving key performance indicators (KPIs), which will be discussed in the upcoming shareholder call.

At the core of Business Warrior's success is its commitment to devising cutting-edge lending software solutions, catering to a vast spectrum of industries. As they tread a path to profitability, their future looks brighter than ever.

Shareholder Conference Call Details: The conference call is set for 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, September 21st, 2023. Shareholders are encouraged to forward their queries about the company to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. through email at ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 5:00 PM EDT on Monday, September 18th, 2023. All questions will be reviewed for relevance and appropriateness considering public disclosure rules before being addressed by the company.

To join the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

For those who can't attend the conference, a replay accompanied by a multimedia presentation will be accessible at Business Warrior soon after the call concludes.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corporation (BZWR) is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC Pink Sheets. Their signature product, PayPlan, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) turnkey lending solution built for lenders and high-growth companies. We are a full-service provider with end-to-end lending technology, including custom software development and customer acquisition marketing services. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is a SaaS marketing company with a virtual workforce and employees worldwide. The company has worked with over 25,000 global businesses ranging from small to enterprise businesses. Business Warrior acquired Helix House and Alchemy Technologies in 2022. For more information, visit https://businesswarrior.com.

Investor Relations:

Investors@BusinessWarrior.com

(855) 884-5805

For SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

www.SmallCapVoice.com

