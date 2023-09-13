Anzeige
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
13.09.2023 | 15:03
Fortify Welcomes Sean Patterson, COO of Summit Interconnect, as New Strategic Advisor

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Fortify, a leading full-stack materials science and additive manufacturing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Patterson as its new strategic advisor. Patterson, currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Summit Interconnect, brings with him comprehensive expertise spanning a multitude of technical domains, including telehealth, cloud solutions, 3D printing, transportation, and aerospace & defense electronics.



Patterson's foundation in technology systems, paired with his leadership and operational insights, was notably enhanced during his tenure as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy.

Josh Martin, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Fortify, expressed his enthusiasm about this new collaboration, stating, "Bringing Sean on board is a testament to Fortify's commitment to integrate cutting-edge insights from diverse sectors into our operations. His vast experience, especially in aerospace and defense, brings a unique perspective that will be invaluable in driving our strategic initiatives. We are thrilled to tap into his expertise as we chart our future."

When asked about his new role, Patterson said, "I am honored to join Fortify as a strategic advisor. The company's reputation in the additive manufacturing space is unmatched and I'm eager to contribute to their next phase of innovation and growth. I look forward to joining their already robust team as we scale to unprecedented heights."

Bringing Patterson onto Fortify's team further shows the company's drive to lead in the fast-changing world of additive manufacturing. This follows the company's recent funding rounds, which saw support from Lockheed Martin Ventures and RTX Ventures.

About Fortify

Fortify is a full-stack materials science and additive manufacturing company based in Boston, Massachusetts. Its innovative Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM) platform enables the production of complex structures with unique mechanical, electrical, thermal, and electromagnetic properties, revolutionizing the way advanced materials are developed and manufactured. Fortify is on the path to becoming a next-generation RF device and sensor company. For more information, visit www.3dfortify.com.

Contact Information

Holly Hitchcock
holly@gofrontlines.com

SOURCE: Fortify

