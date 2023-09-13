CLS Health Acquires Southeast Houston Cardiology, Expanding Cardiology Services

The acquisition enhances patient care and extends CLS Health's geographical reach in the Houston area.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / CLS Health, formerly known as Clear Lake Specialties, has finalized the acquisition of Southeast Houston Cardiology, a leading cardiology practice. This move is part of CLS Health's strategic expansion in the Houston metropolitan area and comes shortly after its recent merger with Clear Lake Cardiovascular Consultants.





CLS Health completes acquisition of Southeast Houston Cardiology





Strategic Alignment and Patient Care

"The acquisition of Southeast Houston Cardiology allows us to offer specialized cardiac care to our growing patient base of over 80,000. It aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities of geographical expansion and providing comprehensive healthcare," says Dr. Mohammad Baba, President of CLS Health. "In a market that is being invaded by outside venture capitalists and insurance companies, CLS Health allows our community's doctors to preserve their independence and their ability to provide excellent healthcare."

"Partnering with CLS Health allows us to better serve the Houston community. It's a positive step for both practices," says Dr. David Hamer, Founder of Southeast Houston Cardiology.

Operational Excellence and Community Impact

Immediate plans include utilizing CLS Health's resources to improve operations, offer more in-house ancillary services, and connect patients to a larger network. "Both CLS Health and Southeast Houston Cardiology have a long-standing commitment to community healthcare," said Dr. Dweik, Vice President. "With this acquisition, we're putting specialized, compassionate cardiac care within easy reach of those who live and work in these rapidly growing communities."

Future Outlook and New Facilities

This acquisition comes on the heels of CLS Health's newest 100,000-square-foot planned addition to its main campus at 600 North Kobayashi Road, Webster, which will include a cardiac catheterization laboratory and an ambulatory surgery center. "The new facilities at our main campus and this acquisition are synergistic steps to provide comprehensive cardiac care across the Greater Houston area," added Shahbaz Rabbani, Director of Operations, CLS Health.

Leadership in Cardiology

Combined with the prior merger with Clear Lake Cardiovascular Consultants, these strategic moves position CLS Health at the forefront of Houston's cardiology footprint. "With more than 15 providers, Cardiology has become CLS Health's second-largest service line, only behind primary care," noted Shahbaz Rabbani, Director of Operations, CLS Health.

About CLS Health

CLS Health, formerly known as Clear Lake Specialties, is a leading multispecialty group practice founded with the mission to provide comprehensive and specialized medical care in the Greater Houston area. Our team comprises over 160+ physicians and allied health professionals who practice across 23 locations, offering medical services in 30+ specialties. For more information, visit cls.health.

