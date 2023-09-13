Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ER8Q | ISIN: US2283393054 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.09.23
15:30 Uhr
0,812 US-Dollar
-0,008
-0,94 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CROWN ELECTROKINETICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROWN ELECTROKINETICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2023 | 15:03
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crown Electrokinetics Reminds Investors of Conference Call on September 18th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today reminded investors that it will hold an investor update conference call on September 18, 2023.

The Company will host a business update conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time featuring remarks by Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO and Joel Krutz, CFO, along with David Martinez and Mike Sullivan of the Company's fiber optics division.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions to info@crownek.com.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: September 18, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13740994
Webcast:- https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1632351&tp_key=3282ea36d6

Participants may also join by using Call me at the link below:
Call me:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13722237&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6. Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13740994

Replay Webcast: https://viavid.admin.webcasts.com/admin/index.jsp?guest=report_1632351

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com

www.crownek.com

SOURCE: Crown Electrokinetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783544/crown-electrokinetics-reminds-investors-of-conference-call-on-september-18th

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.