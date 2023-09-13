69% of ITDMs agree that the growth in remote work has made their jobs harder and more complex

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, has announced the results from its new State of The DEX Industry Report. The report found that 69% of IT decision makers (ITDMS) agree that the growth in remote work has made their jobs harder and more complex. What makes this finding even more troubling is that today, employees are even less likely to report the technology issues they are experiencing (44%) than they were four years ago (55%).

With respondents averaging at least one IT problem per week and with the average time to fix an IT problem being up to 27 minutes it is clear that there is an industry-wide problem that needs to be addressed.

"Employees today are almost completely reliant on technology to do their jobs, so their digital experiences should be a priority for every organization," said Yassine Zaied, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Nexthink. "We've had four years to adopt solutions to make digital work seamless, to educate employees on how to get the most out of the technology available and to put Digital Employee Experience at the forefront of business. These findings highlight areas for growth across the industry that need to be addressed now before an organization starts to fall behind."

The good news is DEX has grown in importance since the pandemic with 90% of IT decision makers stating that a good DEX strategy is important to their work. However, only 24% of office workers feel completely satisfied with their DEX strategy.

Technology problems don't just impact individual employees, they have a big impact on the organization as a whole, as other key findings highlight:

IT teams spend close to half their time each week (45%) fixing recurring problems. Nearly the same amount (43%) putting devices back into a desired state.

69% of ITDMs view a poor tech experience as a contributing factor to a negative employee experience, directly citing its impact on work quality, morale, customer relations, and the IT department's reputation.

73% of ITDMs agree that when IT issues are not reported to the IT department it always leads to bigger issues across the organization.

The report was conducted in collaboration with Vanson Bourne, who surveyed 1,000 Senior IT Decision Makers and 1,000 Office Workers during summer 2023. Where appropriate some data was compared with the results from similar questions used in Nexthink's 2019 survey The Experience 2020.

To read the full State of The DEX Industry report, click here.

