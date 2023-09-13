Cloud forensics and incident response company selected as a SINET16 Innovator award winner for cybersecurity innovation and cutting-edge technology that expedites incident response in the cloud to address cybersecurity risks

Cado Security, provider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform, today announced that it has been named a 2023 SINET16 Innovator Award winner. The SINET16 award identifies the most innovative, compelling, emerging companies and technologies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

SINET is an organization that aims to accelerate cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships. The SINET Judging Committee comprises 115 private and government security professionals, including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

Cado Security was selected as one of the 16 winners from a pool of 195 applications across 13 countries, with all companies under $15 million in revenue. The 2023 SINET 16 Innovator Awards have become even more competitive since the program launched 14 years ago.

"We are deeply honored to be selected as a 2023 SINET16 Innovator," said James Campbell, CEO and Co-Founder of Cado Security. "It is incredibly humbling to be named a winner by the prestigious SINET community. On behalf of all of us at Cado Security, we are beyond grateful to be recognized for our innovation alongside other disruptive companies in their respective fields."

This recognition further validates Cado Security's continued commitment and investment to empower security teams with the ability to automate forensics and incident response in the cloud. Further, it reflects the growing demand for innovative solutions aimed at enhancing organizations' ability to effectively manage and reduce cloud-related risks.

SINET is dedicated to accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, researchers, and investors.

"A heartfelt congratulations to this year's class of SINET16 winners," said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies. As always, this year provided for a very competitive landscape. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their missions to protect the fabric of our nation's critical infrastructures and national security interests."

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the first cloud forensics and incident response platform. By leveraging the scale and speed of the cloud, the Cado platform automates forensic-level data capture and processing across cloud, container, and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to respond at cloud speed. Backed by Eurazeo, Blossom Capital, and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ and follow us on Twitter @CadoSecurity.

