Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2023 | 15:11
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 15 September 2023 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 66,057,125 shares (DKK 66,057,125)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        10,356 shares (DKK 10,356)      
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,067,481 shares (DKK 66,067,481)  
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     830 shares - DKK 1,025.00 
            ·     644 shares - DKK 1,032.00 
            ·     500 shares - DKK 1,136.00 
            ·     4,658 shares - DKK 1,145.00
            ·     311 shares - DKK 1,147.50 
            ·     100 shares - DKK 1,155.00 
            ·     130 shares - DKK 1,161.00 
            ·     1,020 shares - DKK 1,334.50
            ·     699 shares - DKK 1,362.50 
            ·     114 shares - DKK 1,424.00 
            ·     1,111 shares - DKK 1,615.00
            ·     239 shares - DKK 1,948.00 
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
