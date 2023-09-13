Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 September 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 66,057,125 shares (DKK 66,057,125) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 10,356 shares (DKK 10,356) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 66,067,481 shares (DKK 66,067,481) ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription prices: · 830 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 644 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 500 shares - DKK 1,136.00 · 4,658 shares - DKK 1,145.00 · 311 shares - DKK 1,147.50 · 100 shares - DKK 1,155.00 · 130 shares - DKK 1,161.00 · 1,020 shares - DKK 1,334.50 · 699 shares - DKK 1,362.50 · 114 shares - DKK 1,424.00 · 1,111 shares - DKK 1,615.00 · 239 shares - DKK 1,948.00 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66