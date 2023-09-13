

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced on Wednesday the opening of its largest United Club at the Denver International Airport. The air carrier will also open a revamped club in 2025.



The new 35,000 sq.-ft. club is located on the B concourse and is the second in a series of new locations to be opened in Denver after the new 24,000 sq.-ft. United Club opened in A concourse last month.



With the opening of the revamped club in 2025, Denver International Airport will feature more than 100,000 sq.-ft. of United Club space, nearly the size of two football fields, as per the company.



'The opening of these new clubs comes on the heels of United unveiling a new club concept, United Club Fly, in Denver last year, that is a first-of-its-kind concept for a U.S. airline,' the airline said in a statement.



The new club features a bar that offers a seasonal rotation of premium local and craft beers. The club has themes of Denver's beer scene with brewery-inspired elements and a new beer tasting experience.



Guests and travelers can choose from a seasonal rotation of 10 local and craft beers on tap, with selections from Colorado breweries New Belgium, Great Divide, Denver Beer Company, Upslope, among others, to enjoy from United customized tasting boards and beer glasses.



The club sports concrete flooring, hand-crafted decor and exposed ceilings for a sleek and modern design and is inspired by Denver's urban areas.



In pre-market activity, shares of United Airlines are trading at $46.22, down 2.82% on Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken