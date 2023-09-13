DJ Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Strong first-half performance

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Strong first-half performance 13-Sep-2023 / 13:40 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Strong first-half performance The International Stock Exchange (TISE) had a strong first half to 2023, with revenue +7% to GBP5.2m and fully diluted EPS +17% to 83p, against a backdrop of subdued financial markets. The performance demonstrated the resilience of the business with the strength of the repeating annual listing fees. Our forecasts are largely unchanged, but we have raised our valuation range: we have lowered the discount rate we apply to reflect the consistency of returns, which have proved stronger than we first anticipated. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/strong-first-half-performance/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Jason Streets London js@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1725509 13-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725509&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2023 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)