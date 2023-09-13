Serve You Rx Transforms Pharmacy Benefit Management With New Client-Centered Branding Strategy

Pharmacy benefit manager's new brand pillars leverage strengths to better serve their partners and clients.

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Serve You Rx, a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company focused on service and flexibility, unveiled its new branding today. Flexibility, quality, and a client-centered approach are central to its transformation. These brand pillars reflect the company's evolved approach to the market and underscore a paradigm shift in thinking.

The PBM industry is undergoing significant transformations, driven by the rising complexity and cost of prescription drugs, decreased satisfaction with PBM providers, and an increased focus on transparency. With its dedication to quality, adaptability, and client-centricity, Serve You Rx is poised to deliver innovative solutions that address these challenges.

Ted Boylan, PharmD, President of Serve You Rx, believes the rebranding project supports the new phase of growth and innovation the company is experiencing. "Guided by the pillars of flexibility, quality, and client-centricity, we are developing and delivering what our customers demand -- impactful programs and partnerships that exceed cost management and service expectations," Boylan said.

For 36 years, Serve You Rx has built a successful business serving small- and mid-market self-insured groups. Today, with clients nationwide, Serve You Rx serves a diverse range of organizations, including commercial employers, government entities, labor unions, tribal nations, hospitals and health systems, coalitions, and captives.

"In a time when the PBM sector is grappling with dissatisfaction and calls for greater transparency, Serve You Rx is stepping up to redefine what a PBM partner focused on you can do," said Serve You Rx CEO Justin Jasniewski. "This rebrand isn't a mere aesthetic change; it's our renewed vow to deliver unparalleled service and value to our clients."

About Serve You Rx

Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with unquestionable flexibility and an unwavering commitment to doing what's best for its clients. With a fervent focus on those it serves, including insurance brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and their clients, Serve You Rx delivers exceptional service and tailored, cost-effective benefit solutions. Independent and privately held for over 36 years, Serve You Rx can implement new groups in 30 days or less and say "yes" to a wide variety of viable solutions. Known for its adaptability, quality, and client-centricity, Serve You Rx aims to be a benchmark for better client service.

