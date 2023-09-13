Lynette Bell, President of Truist Foundation, Selected for 2023 Trailblazer Purpose Award

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP), the nation's leading advocate for corporate social impact professionals, announced that Lynette Bell, President of Truist Foundation, was awarded the organization's Trailblazer Award for her exceptional leadership in corporate social impact. Awarded during ACCP's 2023 annual Purpose Awards ceremony and presented in partnership with Rocket Social Impact, the award recognizes corporate social responsibility (CSR) and ESG professionals making a significant social and business impact in their companies and communities.

"As the leading advocate for our profession, ACCP is thrilled to shine a spotlight on exemplary leaders like Lynette who are making a difference in the field of corporate social responsibility," said ACCP President and CEO Carolyn Berkowitz. "Her dedication and innovative approaches to the work inspire us all as she represents what's truly possible when business and social goals align creatively."

Lynette Bell serves as president of Truist Foundation, the philanthropic venture of Truist, a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Since the Foundation's creation in 2020, Bell's leadership has been instrumental in guiding the Board to approve more than $170 million in community grants. Earlier this year, Bell led her team to launch a new signature initiative, Where It Starts. The initiative is designed to create meaningful change for entrepreneurs and career-seekers in underserved communities by building innovative programs that open doors for growth and success.

"ACCP's recent CSR Insights Report shows the demands and responsibilities of CSR professionals continue to increase," said Rich Maiore, CEO & Founder of Rocket Social Impact. "It's critical we recognize the multiple positive contributions CSR and ESG professionals are making within their company and communities."

The Trailblazer Award honors a senior CSR practitioner whose leadership, strategy, and partnerships resulted in significant business and societal impacts. As President of Truist Foundation, Lynette Bell has created thoughtful and groundbreaking strategic partnerships embedded with the principles of purpose-centered philanthropy to advance underserved communities.

Separate committees of judges chose this year's Purpose Award winners, comprised of past Purpose Award recipients and current CSR and ESG industry leaders.

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is the preeminent membership organization advancing the practice of corporate social impact. ACCP increases the effectiveness of CSR & ESG professionals and their companies by sharing knowledge, fostering solutions, and cultivating inclusive and supportive peer communities. ACCP amplifies the voices of its practitioner network to elevate strategies that work, provide innovative solutions, and expand impact. www.accp.org

Rocket Social Impact is a leading CSR & ESG consultancy, advising established and emerging companies on their social impact strategy, implementation, and communication. Go further, faster. www.rocketsocialimpact.com

