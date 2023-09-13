

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) said new data from Phase 1b Study of Rezpegaldesleukin in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis showed that, in addition to the strong previously reported efficacy for EASI-related endpoints, rezpegaldesleukin has the potential to be a differentiated therapeutic that could greatly improve quality-of-life for patients.



Jonathan Zalevsky, Chief R&D Officer of Nektar Therapeutics, said: 'We look forward to advancing rezpegaldesleukin into our robust Phase 2b study in biologic-naïve patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in October of this year. We are excited to announce that we are also initiating a Phase 2a study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with alopecia areata in early 2024.'



