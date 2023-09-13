Data Point Capital Makes Two Significant Leadership Hires

Bruce Revzin, former CFO of Cobepa North America and Flybridge Capital Partners, and Haley Farnsworth, former Venture Partner at Mac Venture Partners, join a diverse group of entrepreneurs, operators, and investors as the firm continues to build on a record of successful investments in highly scalable, innovative and disruptive technology companies

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Data Point Capital ("DPC"), a prominent Boston-based venture capital firm focused on funding highly scalable technology companies, today announced that it has added Bruce Revzin as Chief Financial Officer and Haley Farnsworth as Senior Associate.

"We could not be more pleased with both of these strong hires," said Scott Savitz, Founder and Managing Partner of Data Point Capital. "Bruce has enjoyed a very successful career spanning four decades across tax and finance, the last two of which were in private equity and venture capital. We look forward to him applying his wealth of experience to leading finance at our firm." Revzin received an Engineering Degree at Tufts University, an MBA in Accounting and Finance at Columbia Business School, and a Law Degree at Suffolk University Law School. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

"Haley Farnsworth is a rising star, having begun her career at Snowflake, a cloud computing-based company based in Bozeman, Montana that offers a data storage and analytics service, generally termed "data-as-a-service, and then as a Venture Partner at MaC Venture Partners," continued Savitz. Farnsworth received a Communications degree from Stanford University, where she was an award-winning diver and member of three NCAA Championship teams. "Both Bruce and Haley have an extraordinary work ethic, a notable track record of success, and a love for winning. They will fit in perfectly at Data Point Capital."

Data Point Capital has more than 25 active companies and is investing out of its $110M DPC Fund III. Portfolio companies include Aperio, Black Kite, BoxPower, clypd (acquired by AT&T), ConnectRN, DraftKings (IPO: DKNG), FlexCar, Incentivio, Jebbit (acquired by Vista), JobGet, Paintzen (acquired by PPG), Rent The Runway (IPO: RTR), Resident, Returnalyze, Yieldify (acquired by Publicis Groupe) and Yogi.

"Upon joining Data Point it was clear that the firm prided itself on achieving outstanding returns," says Bruce Revzin, adding "the last fund Data Point finished investing for, DPC Fund II (2016 vintage) had already returned the lion's portion of the fund, currently at a multiple of over 3X. Data Point's newest fund, DPC Fund III, of which the firm has now made 14 investments, is currently enjoying a 50% + Gross. I have experienced firsthand how Data Point Capital's intensely disciplined approach and deep bench of star operators that make up the Data Point Capital team has so far resulted in superior performance. I'm excited to be part of the team." Haley Farnsworth said, "I was looking for a firm that I could not only learn from but truly make a difference. I couldn't be happier to make Data Point my home as I further my venture capital career."

In addition to Scott Savitz, Mike Majors, Geoff Oblak - and now, Revzin and Farnsworth, the Data Point team includes other successful entrepreneurs and executives that have created over $50 billion in market value through companies they either founded or ran throughout the New England region. They include Lars Albright (Co-Founder Quattro Wireless/CEO of Session M), Colin Angle (Co-Founder iRobot), Fred Bertino (Co-Founder MMB and former President and Chief Creative Officer Hill, Holliday), Desh Deshpande (Co-Founder Cascade and Sycamore Networks), John Giuliani (former CEO of Dotomi and former CEO of Conversant), Gail Goodman (former CEO of Constant Contact), Nick Grewal (Founder/former CEO of Nashoba Networks), Diane Hessan (Co-Founder/former CEO of Communispace), Peggy Koenig (Co-Founder and former Co-CEO of Abry Partners), Steve Papa (Co-Founder/former CEO of Endeca and former Chair of Toast), Alan Phillips (Co-Founder Where.com), Jim Salzano (former CEO of Easy Spirit and former President of Clarks), and Len Schlesinger (former Vice Chairman, COO Limited Brands/Victoria Secret). Leonardo DiCaprio, Academy Award® winning actor and environmental activist, also serves as a Special Advisor to Data Point Capital.

About Data Point Capital

Data Point Capital focuses on highly scalable, capital-efficient technology companies. Current categories of interest include the consumer Internet (e-commerce, mobile, media), cloud-based enterprise software (cyber security, artificial intelligence, marketing tech), and the Internet of Things. We invest in data-driven businesses where our highly analytical approach can help entrepreneurs identify the key performance indicators to scale their businesses. The firm is made up of business executives and internet leaders who have created tremendous value through building numerous successful companies (in many cases, repeatedly). At Data Point Capital, we think of ourselves as entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs and that by investing with independent thinking based on real, differentiated innovation and complementary key metrics, superior results can be achieved.

Contact:

Data Point Capital

Info@datapointcapital.com

SOURCE: Data Point Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782597/data-point-capital-makes-two-significant-leadership-hires