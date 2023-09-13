Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13
FORM 8.3
IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL
DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013
DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE
1. KEYINFORMATION
Nameofpersondealing(Note 1)
Norges Bank
Companydealtin
Horizon Therapeutics Plc
Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate(Note 2)c
$0.0001 ordinary shares IE00BQPVQZ61
Dateofdealing
12/09/2023
2. INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS
(a) Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin(Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
6,525,064 (2.85%)
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell
Total
6,525,064 (2.85%)
(b) Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin(Note 3)
Classofrelevantsecurity:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1)Relevantsecurities
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. DEALINGS(Note 4)
(a) Purchasesandsales
Purchase/sale
Numberofrelevantsecurities
Priceperunit(Note 5)
Purchase
41,321
USD
115.3000
Purchase
53,679
USD
115.2948
(b) Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)
Productname,
e.g.CFD
Natureoftransaction
(Note 6)
Numberofrelevantsecurities
(Note 7)
Priceperunit
(Note 5)
(c) Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities
(i) Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying
Productname,
e.g.calloption
Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc.
Numberofsecurities towhichtheoptionrelates(Note 7)
Exercise price
Type,e.g.American,Europeanetc.
Expiry date
Optionmoney paid/receivedperunit(Note 5)
(ii) Exercising
Productname,
e.g.calloption
Numberofsecurities
Exercisepriceper unit(Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Natureoftransaction
(Note 8)
Details
Priceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives
Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiestowhichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated.
IsaSupplementalForm8attached?(Note
9)
YES/NO
Dateofdisclosure
13/09/2023
Contactname
Stanislav Boiadjiev
Telephonenumber
004724073142
IfaconnectedEFM,nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected
IfaconnectedEFM,statenatureofconnection(Note 10)