Purchase of own shares of AB "Novaturas"

From 2023-09-14 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "Novaturas" ORS (ISIN code LT0000131872) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2023-09-20. Order entry until 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 15:45 EET. The price per share is EUR 3.27 The maximum number of shares to buy is 75 997 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: NTU1LOS1. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com