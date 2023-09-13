Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
13.09.2023 | 15:59
Purchase of own shares of AB "Novaturas"

From 2023-09-14 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "Novaturas" ORS
(ISIN code LT0000131872) is launched. 
The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2023-09-20.
Order entry until 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 15:45 EET.
The price per share is EUR 3.27
The maximum number of shares to buy is 75 997
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: NTU1LOS1.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
