Newswire Earns 20 Badges in G2's Fall Report, Including Small Business Leader

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, is proud to announce it earned 20 badges in G2's Fall 2023 report.

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, uses its community's knowledge to help others make informed software and service decisions for their business.

"We value our customers' opinions and use their feedback as fuel to refine and develop press release services that amplify their message and expand their reach," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We're proud of the badges we earned in G2's Fall 2023 and use them as motivation to go above and beyond for our customers."

For G2's Fall 2023 report, Newswire proudly earned 20 badges, including:

Leader - Mid-Market Americas Press Release Distribution

Most Implementable - Small-Business Press Release Distribution

Best Relationship - Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Most Implementable - Fall Press Release Distribution

Leader - Americas Press Release Distribution, PR Analytics, and Media and Influencer Targeting

Leader - Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Leader - Small-Business Americas Press Release Distribution, Media and Influencer Targeting, and Media Monitoring

Leader - Small-Business Press Release Distribution and Media and Influencer Targeting

Leader - Fall Press Release Distribution, Media and Influencer Targeting, and Media Monitoring

High Performer - Small-Business PR Analytics and Media Monitoring

High Performer - Enterprise Press Release Distribution

Momentum Leader - Fall Press Release Distribution

High Performer - Small-Business Americas PR Analytics

Easiest Setup - Small-Business Media Monitoring

High Performer - Mid-Market Americas Media and Influencer Targeting and PR Analytics

High Performer - Mid-Market PR Analytics and Media and Influencer Targeting

Easiest To Do Business With - Small-Business Media Monitoring

High Performer - Fall PR Analytics

High Performer - Americas Media Monitoring

Users Love Us

For nearly two decades, Newswire continues to develop and fine-tune its services and offerings to help companies of all sizes and industries gain a competitive edge by turning their owned media into earned media.

These services include:

Press Release Distribution - Newswire offers its clients 10 distribution packages to choose from, including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Financial, Canada, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Global.

- Newswire offers its clients 10 distribution packages to choose from, including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Financial, Canada, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Global. Press Release Optimizer (PRO) - A full-service program that helps companies develop newsworthy content and connect with the media to create the visibility they need. There are three tiers of the PRO plan: Content PRO is made for those who need more support with planning and crafting their messaging. Media PRO is made for those who are looking for more visibility and outreach to the media. Total PRO provides both content and media support.

- A full-service program that helps companies develop newsworthy content and connect with the media to create the visibility they need. There are three tiers of the PRO plan: Media Database - A subscription to Newswire's Media Database provides access to a comprehensive repository of media contacts updated in real-time through a blend of technology and human-centered review.

- A subscription to Newswire's Media Database provides access to a comprehensive repository of media contacts updated in real-time through a blend of technology and human-centered review. Media Monitoring - Track important news, measure author sentiment, and identify industry trends with Newswire's Media Monitoring technology.

- Track important news, measure author sentiment, and identify industry trends with Newswire's Media Monitoring technology. Analytics - Report campaign metrics, analyze key channels, and calculate media value with Newswire's Analytics software.

- Report campaign metrics, analyze key channels, and calculate media value with Newswire's Analytics software. Online Media Room - Companies showcase press releases, news, and social media content in a secure and customizable newsroom.

To learn more about Newswire's press release distribution services, visit newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning, as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct (NYSE American:ISDR), a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

