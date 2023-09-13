Emmy-Winning Producer Ilana Marcus Drimmer Joins Javelin

Veteran television booker and producer of NBC's Meet the Press and ABC News to spearhead talent and author development

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / The literary and public relations firm Javelin today announced Ilana Marcus Drimmer as the company's Director of Strategic Development and newest literary agent. In her new role, she will be working alongside the Javelin literary team on scouting new authors, developing book proposals and concepts, and assisting the Javelin PR team in media relations and bookings.

Following two decades of experience in broadcast journalism and booking newsmakers, most recently at NBC's Meet the Press and before that at ABC News, she will be actively involved in expanding Javelin's literary and public relations footprint.

"Anyone who has been in Washington over the last decade knows Ilana for her relentless work ethic booking newsmakers and creating headlines," said Founding Partner Keith Urbahn. "That's why we are thrilled to welcome Ilana to our team to grow Javelin's roster of authors."

"I'm beyond excited to join Keith, Matt and this stellar team. I have long admired their unique approach; expertly taking authors from ideas to writing and from publishing to promotion. I can't wait to jump right in," said Drimmer.

About Ilana Marcus Drimmer: Ilana Marcus Drimmer currently serves as Javelin's Director of Strategic Development and Literary Agent. An Emmy award-winning producer with more than 20 years of experience in the field of television journalism, she has been a producer at NBC's Meet the Press, ABC's This Week, first with Sam Donaldson and Cokie Roberts and then with George Stephanopolous, at ABC's Nightline, at CNN's Larry King Live, CNBC, and PBS. She is a graduate of Kenyon College and lives in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with her husband and two children.

About Javelin Literary: Javelin's literary division has represented some of the biggest best-selling books of the last decade. Its select list of authors includes presidential candidates, foreign leaders, Supreme Court justices, leading members of Congress, award-winning journalists, acclaimed historians, and stars of television and film.

