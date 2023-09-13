Anzeige
13.09.2023
Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: EdTech Market to Reach $696.04 Billion by 2028, Hybrid and Personalized Learning Transforming EdTech Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Edtech Market will grow at a CAGR of 15.22% during 2022-2028.

EdTech Market Report by Arizton


Browse In-Depth TOC on the EdTech Market???????
154 - Tables???????
118 - Charts???????
374 - Pages??

The EdTech industry has been witnessing a digital revolution with the emergence of AI and digitalization. The digital ecosystem has significantly impacted the education sector. Technology has played a major role in education categories serving primary, secondary, and corporate training. The global EdTech market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 137.60% in the upcoming years.

Global Edtech Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 696.04 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 297.56 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

15.22 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Business Models, Type, Sector, End-user, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics

  • Improvements in Connectivity Infrastructure and Smartphone Penetration
  • Introduction of 5G Technology
  • Growing Investments by Private Equity & Venture Capital Firms
  • Rise in Demand for Online and Remote Learning
  • Need for Digital Skills
  • The Rising Costs for Traditional Education


In the global EdTech market, a prominent trend is the increasing emphasis on personalized and adaptive learning. Utilizing AI and machine learning algorithms, EdTech platforms can now analyze individual learner data to offer customized content, assessments, and learning pathways. This trend is rapidly gaining traction as both educators and learners recognize the advantages of tailored learning experiences that cater to individual strengths, weaknesses, and preferences. Additionally, another significant trend is the surge in remote and online learning. The COVID-19 pandemic played a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of online education, prompting educational institutions and businesses worldwide to transition to digital learning models. Even as we move beyond the pandemic, the enduring flexibility and accessibility of online learning are expected to fuel sustained growth in this market.

Market Trends & Opportunities

Adoption of Hybrid Learning Model & Personalized Learning

The fusion of remote and online learning has given rise to the hybrid learning model, which is now a dominant approach in education. Many online education providers are seeking to incorporate occasional in-person interactions to create a classroom-like experience, while traditional brick-and-mortar institutions are enhancing their offerings with online components, enriching the online learning landscape. This hybrid model is anticipated to see increased adoption in the future. Projections suggest that online education will continue to grow in popularity among students, learners, and professionals due to its convenience in accessing specialized content and opportunities for self-paced learning.

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of personalized learning within the global EdTech market. A primary driver is the increasing demand for tailored learning solutions from both educators and students. As education becomes more intertwined with technology, students increasingly expect learning experiences that cater to their unique preferences and objectives. Furthermore, the continuous advancements in AI and machine learning have simplified the development and implementation of personalized learning solutions. These technologies can analyze student data and behavior to offer personalized recommendations for learning materials and activities. For instance, DreamBox Learning is a personalized learning platform that utilizes adaptive learning technology to customize math instruction for K-8 students. It designs an individualized learning path based on a student's current comprehension level and learning style. Another example is Knewton, an adaptive learning platform that deploys machine learning algorithms to assess student performance data and produce personalized learning suggestions. This platform is adopted by various educational providers, including Pearson and McGraw Hill Education.

Adoption of Virtual & Augmented Reality Pushing the Market Growth

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies are causing a profound transformation in the realm of education delivery, significantly influencing the recent growth of the global EdTech market.

These technologies usher in an exceptionally immersive and interactive learning environment, enabling students to grasp and engage with intricate concepts in a more captivating manner. VR and AR offer a unique avenue to replicate real-world scenarios and offer students hands-on learning experiences.

The US Department of Education has initiated efforts such as the Virtual and Augmented Reality for Education (VARE) program. This initiative provides grants to educational institutions, facilitating the development and integration of VR/AR-based educational programs. Its primary objective is to broaden access to high-quality education and enhance student outcomes.

Post-Purchase Benefit???????????

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion
  • 10% of customization

Key Company Profiles

  • 2U Inc
  • BoxLight
  • Byju's
  • Blackboard
  • Udemy
  • Coursera
  • Chegg
  • Duolingo
  • Unacademy
  • UpGrad
  • VIP KID
  • Fujitsu
  • Promethean World
  • Ellucian
  • Red Shelf
  • Xello
  • Scoir
  • Kahoot
  • BenchPrep
  • Coassemble
  • Codecademy
  • CrossKnowledge
  • FutureLearn
  • GoSkills
  • iHASCO
  • ITPro
  • Khan Academy
  • MasterClass
  • OpenSesame
  • Rosetta Stone
  • Teachlr
  • DataCamp
  • BrainStation
  • Cengage Learning India
  • Estácio
  • Telefónica Learning Services
  • Learnetic
  • Absorb Software
  • Noggin Guru
  • Bridge
  • Degreed
  • Easygenerator
  • Cornerstone
  • EduMe
  • Epignosis
  • ExpertusONE
  • G-Cube
  • Gnowbe
  • iQualify
  • iSpring
  • Kallidus
  • LearnUpon
  • Mindtickle
  • Moodle
  • NovoEd
  • Neovation Learning Solutions
  • Schoox
  • SkyPrep
  • SmartUp
  • Epignosis
  • Teachable
  • THINKIFIC
  • Thought Industries
  • Cisco
  • Instructure
  • GP Strategies
  • Thomson Reuters
  • Docebo
  • McGraw Hill
  • Desire2Learn
  • Edmodo
  • Cengage
  • Macmillan Education
  • Cornerstone
  • Educomp
  • Cogna Educacao
  • Telefonica
  • edX
  • Estacio
  • SAP Litmos
  • Open Education
  • Veduca
  • LinkedIn (Microsoft)
  • Simplilearn
  • Think & Learn (BYJU'S)
  • LeQuest
  • FutureLearn
  • L2P
  • Chegg
  • Bright Little Labs
  • Aula Education
  • WhiteHat Security
  • Blinkist
  • Age of Learning
  • Elearn Australia
  • 360Learning
  • Skillshare
  • Udacity
  • Pluralsight
  • Alison
  • Babbel
  • Treehouse
  • Unacademy
  • Duolingo
  • Tracxn Technologies
  • IGNOU
  • BenchPrep
  • Coassemble
  • Codecademy
  • CrossKnowledge
  • FutureLearn
  • GoSkills
  • iHASCO
  • ITPro
  • MasterClass
  • OpenSesame
  • Rosetta Stone
  • Teachlr
  • BrainStation
  • Cengage Learning India
  • Estácio
  • Telefónica Learning Services
  • Learnetic

Market Segmentation

Business Models in the Edtech Market

  • Freemium Business Model
  • Ad-Based Revenue Model
  • Free Trial & Subscription-Based Model
  • Marketplace Model
  • Institutional Sales Model
  • Recruiting Model

Type

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Technology-Enabled Services

Sector

  • K-12
  • Higher Education
  • Competitive Exams
  • Certifications

End-user

  • Individual Learners
  • Institutes
  • Enterprises

Geography

  • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Singapore
    • Indonesia
    • Rest of APAC
  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • The UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • The GCC
    • South Africa
    • Nigeria
    • Kenya
    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • How big is the EdTech market?
  • What is the growth rate of the global EdTech market?
  • Which region dominates the global EdTech market share?
  • What are the significant trends in the EdTech industry?
  • Who are the key players in the global EdTech market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

E-learning Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global e-learning market to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% to reach USD 491.35 billion by 2028 during the forecast period.

U.S. Continuing Education Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The U.S. continuing education market to reach USD 93.25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% during 2022-2028.

Remote Learning Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The remote learning market to reach USD 180.19 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.62% during 2021-2026.

Educational Toys Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global educational toys market to reach USD 31.62 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SECTOR

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END USER

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 ED TECH MARKET INSIGHTS

6.2 REPORT OVERVIEW

6.3 ONLINE LEARNING FOR WOMEN

6.4 OPPORTUNITY & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

6.5 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

6.6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 ROLE OF TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION

8.3 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LEARNING

8.4 IMPACT OF COVID-19

8.5 PEST ANALYSIS

8.5.1 POLITICAL FACTORS

8.5.2 ECONOMIC FACTORS

8.5.3 SOCIAL FACTORS

8.5.4 TECHNOLOGICAL FACTORS

8.6 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.6.1 STRENGTHS

8.6.2 WEAKNESSES

8.6.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.6.4 THREATS

8.7 WOMEN AND ONLINE LEARNING

8.8 ROLE OF EDGE COMPUTING IN EDTECH MARKET

8.9 INVESTMENTS IN EDTECH

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 GROWTH IN GAMIFICATION

9.2 ADOPTION OF HYBRID LEARNING MODEL

9.3 PREFERENCE FOR PERSONALIZED LEARNING

9.4 HIGH FOCUS ON MOBILE LEARNING

9.5 VIRTUAL & AUGMENTED REALITY

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 IMPROVEMENTS IN CONNECTIVITY INFRASTRUCTURE AND SMARTPHONE PENETRATION

10.2 INTRODUCTION OF 5G TECHNOLOGY

10.3 GROWING INVESTMENTS BY PRIVATE EQUITY & VENTURE CAPITAL FIRMS

10.4 RISE IN DEMAND FOR ONLINE AND REMOTE LEARNING

10.5 REQUIREMENTS FOR DIGITAL SKILLS

10.6 RISE IN COSTS OF TRADITIONAL EDUCATION

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 DATA SECURITY CONCERNS

11.2 EVOLVING RULES AND REGULATIONS

11.3 EMERGENCE OF OPEN-SOURCE SOLUTIONS

11.4 INFRASTRUCTURE CHALLENGES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS IN EDTECH MARKET

12.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 ED-TECH BUSINESS MODELS

13.1 FREEMIUM MODEL

13.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.2 AD-BASED REVENUE MODEL

13.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 FREE TRIAL & SUBSCRIPTION-BASED MODEL

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4 MARKETPLACE MODEL

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5 INSTITUTIONAL SALES MODEL

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.6 RECRUITING MODEL

13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14 TECHNOLOGY TYPE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 HARDWARE

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 SOFTWARE

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 TECHNOLOGY-ENABLED SERVICES

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 SECTOR

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 K-12

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 HIGHER EDUCATION

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.5 COMPETITIVE EXAMS

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.6 CERTIFICATIONS

15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 END USER

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 INDIVIDUAL LEARNERS

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 INSTITUTES

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 ENTERPRISES

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

