Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: EdTech Market to Reach $696.04 Billion by 2028, Hybrid and Personalized Learning Transforming EdTech Industry - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Edtech Market will grow at a CAGR of 15.22% during 2022-2028.



The EdTech industry has been witnessing a digital revolution with the emergence of AI and digitalization. The digital ecosystem has significantly impacted the education sector. Technology has played a major role in education categories serving primary, secondary, and corporate training. The global EdTech market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 137.60% in the upcoming years.

Global Edtech Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 696.04 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 297.56 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 15.22 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Business Models, Type, Sector, End-user, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Improvements in Connectivity Infrastructure and Smartphone Penetration

Introduction of 5G Technology

Growing Investments by Private Equity & Venture Capital Firms

Rise in Demand for Online and Remote Learning

Need for Digital Skills

The Rising Costs for Traditional Education



In the global EdTech market, a prominent trend is the increasing emphasis on personalized and adaptive learning. Utilizing AI and machine learning algorithms, EdTech platforms can now analyze individual learner data to offer customized content, assessments, and learning pathways. This trend is rapidly gaining traction as both educators and learners recognize the advantages of tailored learning experiences that cater to individual strengths, weaknesses, and preferences. Additionally, another significant trend is the surge in remote and online learning. The COVID-19 pandemic played a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of online education, prompting educational institutions and businesses worldwide to transition to digital learning models. Even as we move beyond the pandemic, the enduring flexibility and accessibility of online learning are expected to fuel sustained growth in this market.

Market Trends & Opportunities

Adoption of Hybrid Learning Model & Personalized Learning

The fusion of remote and online learning has given rise to the hybrid learning model, which is now a dominant approach in education. Many online education providers are seeking to incorporate occasional in-person interactions to create a classroom-like experience, while traditional brick-and-mortar institutions are enhancing their offerings with online components, enriching the online learning landscape. This hybrid model is anticipated to see increased adoption in the future. Projections suggest that online education will continue to grow in popularity among students, learners, and professionals due to its convenience in accessing specialized content and opportunities for self-paced learning.

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of personalized learning within the global EdTech market. A primary driver is the increasing demand for tailored learning solutions from both educators and students. As education becomes more intertwined with technology, students increasingly expect learning experiences that cater to their unique preferences and objectives. Furthermore, the continuous advancements in AI and machine learning have simplified the development and implementation of personalized learning solutions. These technologies can analyze student data and behavior to offer personalized recommendations for learning materials and activities. For instance, DreamBox Learning is a personalized learning platform that utilizes adaptive learning technology to customize math instruction for K-8 students. It designs an individualized learning path based on a student's current comprehension level and learning style. Another example is Knewton, an adaptive learning platform that deploys machine learning algorithms to assess student performance data and produce personalized learning suggestions. This platform is adopted by various educational providers, including Pearson and McGraw Hill Education.

Adoption of Virtual & Augmented Reality Pushing the Market Growth

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies are causing a profound transformation in the realm of education delivery, significantly influencing the recent growth of the global EdTech market.

These technologies usher in an exceptionally immersive and interactive learning environment, enabling students to grasp and engage with intricate concepts in a more captivating manner. VR and AR offer a unique avenue to replicate real-world scenarios and offer students hands-on learning experiences.

The US Department of Education has initiated efforts such as the Virtual and Augmented Reality for Education (VARE) program. This initiative provides grants to educational institutions, facilitating the development and integration of VR/AR-based educational programs. Its primary objective is to broaden access to high-quality education and enhance student outcomes.

10% of customization Key Company Profiles 2U Inc

BoxLight

Byju's

Blackboard

Udemy

Coursera

Chegg

Duolingo

Unacademy

UpGrad

VIP KID

Fujitsu

Promethean World

Ellucian

Red Shelf

Xello

Scoir

Kahoot

BenchPrep

Coassemble

Codecademy

CrossKnowledge

FutureLearn

GoSkills

iHASCO

ITPro

Khan Academy

MasterClass

OpenSesame

Rosetta Stone

Teachlr

DataCamp

BrainStation

Cengage Learning India

Estácio

Telefónica Learning Services

Learnetic

Absorb Software

Noggin Guru

Bridge

Degreed

Easygenerator

Cornerstone

EduMe

Epignosis

ExpertusONE

G-Cube

Gnowbe

iQualify

iSpring

Kallidus

LearnUpon

Mindtickle

Moodle

NovoEd

Neovation Learning Solutions

Schoox

SkyPrep

SmartUp

Teachable

THINKIFIC

Thought Industries

Cisco

Instructure

GP Strategies

Thomson Reuters

Docebo

McGraw Hill

Desire2Learn

Edmodo

Cengage

Macmillan Education

Educomp

Cogna Educacao

Telefonica

edX

Estacio

SAP Litmos

Open Education

Veduca

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

Simplilearn

Think & Learn (BYJU'S)

LeQuest

L2P

Bright Little Labs

Aula Education

WhiteHat Security

Blinkist

Age of Learning

Elearn Australia

360Learning

Skillshare

Udacity

Pluralsight

Alison

Babbel

Treehouse

Tracxn Technologies

IGNOU

Learnetic Market Segmentation Business Models in the Edtech Market Freemium Business Model

Ad-Based Revenue Model

Free Trial & Subscription-Based Model

Marketplace Model

Institutional Sales Model

Recruiting Model Type Hardware

Software

Technology-Enabled Services Sector K-12

Higher Education

Competitive Exams

Certifications End-user Individual Learners

Institutes

Enterprises Geography APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Singapore



Indonesia



Rest of APAC

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The GCC



South Africa



Nigeria



Kenya



Rest of the Middle East & Africa Key Questions Answered in the Report: How big is the EdTech market?

What is the growth rate of the global EdTech market?

Which region dominates the global EdTech market share?

What are the significant trends in the EdTech industry?

