ACCESSWIRE Named High Performer, Among Other Accolades in G2's Fall 2023 Report

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national, and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is proud to announce it earned 15 badges in G2's Fall 2023 report.

G2 , the leading provider of business software and services reviews, leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

"Our customers are the North Star of everything we do at ACCESSWIRE. The feedback we receive from review sites like G2 empowers our pursuit to provide our customers with the most effective product offerings for our customers," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Earning 15 badges in G2's Fall 2023 report validates that we're giving our customers the tools and resources they need to maximize their messages with our press release services."

For G2's Fall 2023 report, ACCESSWIRE proudly earned 15 badges including:

Best Relationship - Fall Press Release Distribution

Best Relationship - Small-Business Press Release Distribution

Best Support - Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Momentum Leader - Fall Press Release Distribution

Leader - Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Leader - Small-Business Americas Press Release Distribution

High Performer - Americas Press Release Distribution and PR Analytics

High Performer - Americas Mid-Market Americas Press Release Distribution

Best Meets Requirements - Small-Business PR Analytics

Leader - Small-Business Press Release Distribution

High Performer - Fall Press Release Distribution and PR Analytics

High Performer - Small-Business Americas PR Analytics

Users Most Likely to Recommend - Fall PR Analytics

High Performer - Small-Business PR Analytics

Users Love Us

As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service. Its award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms ensure its customers' most important moments reach the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

