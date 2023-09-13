Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13
[13.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,276,951.00
|USD
|0
|44,976,092.35
|6.1806
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,034,940.00
|EUR
|7,990.00
|17,070,872.15
|5.6248
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,617,921.00
|GBP
|0
|38,475,161.12
|8.3317
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|817,976.00
|GBP
|0
|6,371,550.82
|7.7894
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.09.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,576,948.25
|101.0172