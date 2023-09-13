Portable Generator Market size worth USD 2.90 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.09% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Portable Generator Market Size By Fuel Type, By End User, By Power Rating, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Portable Generator Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Portable Generator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.67 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.90 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Portable Generator Market Poised for Robust Growth: Market Drivers, Outlook, and Key Players

The global Portable Generator Market is on the cusp of substantial growth, driven by a confluence of factors that are reshaping the industry landscape. Key players in this dynamic market, including Atlas Copco, Briggs & Stratton, Caterpillar, Champion, Eaton, Honda, Kohler, Kubota, Siemens, and Yamaha, are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities as the market evolves.

Portable Generator Market Drivers:

The portable generator market is experiencing an upward trajectory, fueled by several compelling market drivers:

High Demand in Key Markets: Countries such as the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico are witnessing a surge in demand for portable generators, underpinned by the need for reliable power sources in both residential and commercial settings.

Weather-Related Power Outages: The increasing frequency of weather-related power outages has underscored the importance of backup power solutions. This has resulted in a heightened demand for portable generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply during adverse weather conditions.

Sustainable Energy Sources: The global shift towards sustainability and environmental consciousness has led to a growing preference for portable generators powered by biofuels. Biofuels, with characteristics similar to petroleum-based fuels, offer a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative, aligning with the rising awareness of global warming.

Portable Generator Market Outlook:

The global portable generator industry is set to witness robust growth in the coming years, with the following key insights into its future:

Environmental Regulations and Compliance: Stringent environmental regulations aimed at controlling carbon emissions pose a challenge to the industry. Federal, state, and local agencies such as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the European Environmental Agency are closely monitoring and regulating emissions from generators. Additionally, the requirement for Type Approval Certificates for each generator further underscores the importance of environmental compliance.

Asia Pacific Growth: The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing Portable Generator Market in the forecasted period. Economic powerhouses like India and China are driving this growth, thanks to burgeoning building and construction activities, propelled by government initiatives such as smart cities and green building projects. These initiatives are anticipated to stimulate demand for portable generators across the region.

Portable Generator Market Key Players:

Leading companies at the forefront of the global portable generator market include:

Atlas Copco

Briggs & Stratton

Caterpillar

Champion

Eaton

Honda

Kohler

Kubota

Siemens

Yamaha

These key players are poised to leverage market growth opportunities, innovate, and collaborate to maintain their competitive edge in the dynamic portable generator market.

The global portable generator market is primed for significant expansion, driven by the growing demand for reliable power solutions, sustainability trends, and economic growth in key regions. The key players in the industry, including Atlas Copco, Briggs & Stratton, Caterpillar, Champion, Eaton, Honda, Kohler, Kubota, Siemens, and Yamaha, are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and drive innovation in the sector

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Portable Generator Market into Fuel Type, End User, Power Rating, And Geography.

Portable Generator Market, by Fuel Type Diesel Gasoline Natural Gas Others

Portable Generator Market, by End User Commercial Industrial Residential

Portable Generator Market, by Power Rating Less than 5kW 5-10kW Above 10kW

Portable Generator Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



